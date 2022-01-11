play
Scottish fans to return to stadiums from next Monday

Last updated at 16:34
hearts fansGetty Images
The Scottish Premiership started its winter break early to avoid playing more matches without fans

Coronavirus restrictions on large outdoor events in Scotland are to be lifted from Monday 17 January.

It will allow fans to return to stadiums to watch events, including football, rugby, and concerts.

A limit of 500 people at outdoor events has been in place since Boxing Day aimed at stopping the spread of the Omicron variant.

But from next week, when the limit is lifted, event organisers will have to check the vaccine certification of at least half of attendees.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon delivering an update statement is streamed on a smartphoneJane Barlow/PA
Nicola Sturgeon introduced these measures in December aimed at slowing the spread of Omicron

Restrictions on indoor events and venues will remain in place until at least 24 January, when Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said she hoped to be able to lift them too.

People will also still be required to wear face coverings in indoor public places, to work from home when possible, and to only meet indoors in groups of up to three households.

Ms Sturgeon said there were now signs that the country was "starting to turn the corner" after a huge spike in Covid cases recently.

Pressure has been growing on the first minister to tell the public how Scotland can begin to "live safely" with Covid and further ease rules.

