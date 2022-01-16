play
Afghanistan: The children working instead of going to school

More and more children in Afghanistan are having to work to help support their families.

That means they are giving up going to school.

In Afghanistan things are tough and there are few jobs and little money around. Many people have not been paid for months, and charities are warning that many families do not have enough food to eat.,

The BBC's Secunder Kermani spent the day with Pervez and his cousins who work shining shoes to earn money for their families, instead of going to school, as Martin reports.

