Film Awards: Spider-Man, Encanto, Raya... Which film do you think is an award-winner?

Disney's Encanto has won a Golden Globe for best animated film, but does that mean it will win big in the other film awards?

Nominations for the Academy Awards -known as the Oscars - and the British Academy of Film and Television Awards (Bafta) are released in February.

Could Spider-Man: No Way Home win Best Picture at the Oscars? It has been the big winner at the box office?

Or should something else that hasn't had as much publicity get the recognition it deserves? Take part in our vote and let us know in the comments below which new films you've loved this year and why!

Don't forget not all films have made it to the cinemas, so if it's a new film you saw on streaming, then that counts too.

Oscars long list:

Although the short list isn't out yet, the Academy Awards has put out a long list for Best Animated Film - and there are 26 (!) movies on it.

Also the third instalment of Tom Holland's Spider-Man is is already on the shortlist for Visual Effects category, along with Ghostbusters: Afterlife and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

Spider-Man: No Way Home won't be getting a Bafta though, after the organisers announced that it isn't eligible on a technicality after it wasn't submitted onto a viewing platform in time for the first round of voting.

The Academy Award Best original song category has also been released with Your Song Saved My Life from Sing 2, Dos Oruguitas from Encanto and Dream Girl from Cinderella all in the running.

The animated films that are expected to do well include Encanto, The Mitchells vs. the Machines, and Ron's Gone Wrong.

