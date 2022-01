What's the difference between 'best before' and 'use by' dates on food?

The supermarket, Morrisons, is getting rid of 'use by' dates on most of its milk, swapping them for 'best before' dates instead and encouraging customers to give their milk a sniff to check if it's OK to drink.

The supermarket chain says this will stop millions of pints being wasted when they're still perfectly safe to drink.

Jenny has been looking into what it all means!