New animal species a 'threat' to life in Antarctica

Tourism and research is bringing new and possibly dangerous species to the Antarctic, according to a new study.

Scientists at the University of Cambridge and the British Antarctic Survey tracked ships travelling through Antarctic waters and were shocked at what they found.

Creatures like mussels, barnacles and crabs are travelling to the icy, polar region, attached to the outside of ships.

Lead researcher Arlie McCarthy said species which are not native to the area could threaten Antarctica's very unique ecosystem.

"They can create entirely new habitats that would make it harder for those amazing Antarctic animals to find their own place to live," she explained.

'Protected' environment

Getty Images Animals and algae that attach to the underside of ships could be dangerous to life in Antarctica

Antarctic life is unique because it has been well-protected for millions of years.

Due to its very cold temperature and its distance from other continents, it has been hard to reach until recently.

But now lots of people and ships travel through the polar region each year, meaning the environment is not as isolated as it was before.

"This is the last place in the world where we don't have marine invasive species," explained Arlie.

"So we [still] have an opportunity to protect it."

Getty Images Regularly cleaning ships should help stop new species entering Antarctic waters

Scientists discovered ships were travelling from over 1,500 ports around the world, meaning that many different animals attached to ships could be invading and upsetting the ecosystem.

But the researchers believe that more regular cleaning of the ships and using cameras to carefully check hulls should help.

Professor Lloyd Peck from the British Antarctic Survey said this was an important time to focus on protecting species in the Antarctic "as ocean temperatures continue to rise due to climate change".

"We know something will arrive if we leave things as they are."