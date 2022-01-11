Downing Street garden drinks: '100' invited to event in May

Getty Images

As many as 100 people were invited to a drinks event in the Downing Street garden during the first lockdown, it has been reported.

The BBC has been told the Prime Minister and his wife were among about 30 people who attended the gathering on 20 May 2020.

Boris Johnson wouldn't say if he was there or not as he says an investigation is underway.

An email - revealed by ITV news - was sent out inviting people to "socially distanced drinks in the No 10 garden this evening".

It was sent when lockdown restrictions were still in place and a party like this would have broken the rules and people have told the BBC that several Downing Street members of staff spoke of their concerns about the event happening.

What restrictions were in place on 20 May?

In England, you could only meet one other person from another household outdoors, with advice to remain 2m (6ft) apart.

Larger gatherings with people from other households were not allowed, apart from a few exceptions, such as funerals, or where the gathering was essential for work purposes

Schools, non-essential shops, hospitality venues and hairdressers remained closed.

Which other Downing Street gatherings are being investigated?

This latest story follows other reports about gatherings at Downing Street including a photo showing the Prime Minister, his wife and government staff sitting together in the garden of No. 10 with wine and cheese.

Mr Johnson has said this was not a party and those present were "people at work, talking about work".

There is also an investigation taking place into a number of alleged parties at Downing Street in November and December last year when there were also restrictions in place.

The man who was asked by the Prime Minister to investigate if parties were taking place - Simon Case - also had to stand down when it emerged a quiz was being held by his office on 17 December.

Senior civil servant Sue Gray is now leading the investigation into gatherings at No.10.