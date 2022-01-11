What games should you look out for in 2022?

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. New games coming to your consoles this year

With so many games in the universe, you wouldn't think there was much room for more!

However - game makers have been working very hard to perfect the brand new tech in gaming to keep you entertained.

With LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, Kirby and the Forgotten Land and more to look forward to, 2022 is already shaping up to be a big year in the world of gaming.

If you can't wait to find out about it all - we've got you covered!

Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Nintendo

Fans have been playing Pokémon for over 25 years, and it's not set to stop in 2022.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus will drop later this month on the Switch and, in it, players will return to the Sinnoh region.

This was the setting first travelled to in the Pokémon Diamond and Pokémon Pearl, which were released on Nintendo DS in 2006.

Nintendo

The story will take place many years before Diamond and Pearl, focusing on the legendary Pokémon Arceus, thought to be the creator of the universe the games are set in.

Arceus is going to be a very different from other Pokémon games however: it will be the first time one of their games will be completely open-world, a development from the only partial open-world structure of Sword and Shield.

You will also be able to catch some Pokémon without battling them, which might come as a relief to lots of players!

When will it be released? 28 January Where can I play it? Nintendo Switch

Hogwarts Legacy

WarnerBros/Twitter

The open-world format is getting quite popular, with more titles (new and old) choosing to adopt it.

Another is Hogwarts Legacy, where you'll be able to explore the wizarding world of Harry Potter to your heart's content. Just don't expect to run into Harry, Ron, or Hermione - the storyline is set in the 1800s!

WarnerBros

While there's no specific date for release yet, the game does have a website and a description of the storyline you'll be playing: "Your character is a student who holds the key to an ancient secret that threatens to tear the wizarding world apart.

When will it be released? Later in 2022 What can I play it on? PlayStation, Xbox and PC

Kirby and the Forgotten Land

Nintendo

Kirby's got a big year ahead, as the release of Kirby and the Forgotten land will see the lovable pink hero getting their first ever 3D game!

The adventure will feature open-world elements, and in it you will explore a mysterious world with abandoned structures - the remnants of a past civilization.

As always, you'll be able to copy enemy's abilities in order to battle and get around the game.

It's set to arrive on Switch sometime in Spring of 2022, so watch this space!

When will it be released? Spring 2022 Where can I play it? Nintendo Switch

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

WarnerBros

Last but not least, we have Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga to look forward to this year.

This is good news for fans as the game has been hit with lots of delays since it was first announced.

Lego Star Wars will mark a bit of a change from the usual Lego game format, as you will play with an over-the-shoulder camera angle. There's also been some changes to how combat works in the game, too.

The big news though is that the game will let you play through all nine of the Star Wars episodes! This won't be a game you'll be able to finish in one sitting...