Northern Lights: Stunning photos captured in Scotland over the weekend

The colours are produced when particles hit different gases in our atmosphere - depending on what and where they are, they'll show up differently. Oxygen gives off green light when it is hit 60 miles above the Earth. At 100-200 miles though, you'll get a rare all-red auroras. Nitrogen causes the sky to glow blue, but if it's higher in the atmosphere the glow has a purple hue. Susan Bedford saw the green lights in Whinnyfold, Cruden Bay in Aberdeenshire.