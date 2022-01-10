play
Watch Newsround
Last updated at 14:35
image

Northern Lights: Stunning photos captured in Scotland over the weekend

The Northern Lights, one of the world's most beautiful natural phenomena, were spotted by BBC Weather Watchers in Scotland over the weekend. Take look at some of their incredible photos!
Also known as the Aurora Borealis, the colourful lights can be seen in the sky when particles from the Sun hit the Earth's atmosphere. Weather Watcher Scotty said he watched the ethereal display at Findhorn beach in Moray for three hours.
FindhornWeather Watcher/ Scotty
The best conditions for watching the Northern Lights are when it's dark, you're away from light pollution and there aren't any clouds in the sky. Weather Watcher Monika Focht had great conditions it seems, and managed to snap this pic in Pennan village in Aberdeenshire, Scotland.
Northern Lights at PennanWeather Watcher/ Monika Focht
Auroras can appear in a range of different colours, including pale green, pink, shades of red, yellow, blue and violet. David Gierszewski said the sky turned green in Newburgh, Aberdeenshire.
Newburgh, AberdeenshireDavid Gierszewski
The colours are produced when particles hit different gases in our atmosphere - depending on what and where they are, they'll show up differently. Oxygen gives off green light when it is hit 60 miles above the Earth. At 100-200 miles though, you'll get a rare all-red auroras. Nitrogen causes the sky to glow blue, but if it's higher in the atmosphere the glow has a purple hue. Susan Bedford saw the green lights in Whinnyfold, Cruden Bay in Aberdeenshire.
Whinnyfold, Cruden BaySusan Bedford
As the name suggests, the further North you are, the more likely you are to see them, which is why they are spotted in Scotland more than other parts of the UK. Alan Tough was lucky enough to witness the Northern Lights from his home in Elgin, Moray.
Northern Lights in ElginAlan Tough
If you go even further North, you'll see the auroras more often. For example, Alaska, Canada, Iceland and Norway all have frequent sightings of the colourful lights. Skywatcher captured this image closer to home at Lossiemouth West beach in Moray on Saturday evening.
LossiemouthWeather Watcher/ Skywatcher

More like this

aurora borealis

Aurora borealis: How northern lights are created has now been discovered

illustration of planet earth surrounded by a moon, stars, an astronaut and an alien space ship

A calendar of amazing stargazing events in 2022

Dart rocket hitting asteroid.

What are the big events to look out for in Space in 2022?

Top Stories

Teacher and student

Are people missing from your class due to Covid?

comments
8
Novak Djokovic and his training and coaching team

Djokovic is back on the tennis court but next steps not clear

comments
Rutland sea dragon

UK's biggest ever prehistoric sea dragon discovered

comments
6
Newsround Home