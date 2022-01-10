Royal recipes: Four delicious dishes inspired by royals

Getty Images It's time to wash your hands and get creative in the kitchen for the Queen!

Who doesn't love pudding?

Well, as part of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations, people are being asked to pop on their aprons and create a new cake or pudding in Her Majesty's honour.

Dame Mary Berry, Junior Bake Off presenter Liam Charles and top TV chef Monica Galetti will be part of the judging panel for the Platinum Pudding Competition.

The winning bake will have a special part to play in the Queen's official jubilee celebrations.

They will be looking for a recipe that is easy for novice bakers to follow, but is also fit for a Queen - THE Queen in fact!

If your sweet invention is picked, you could be joining the likes of these dishes, which have gone down in history as famous foods linked with royalty.

Coronation chicken

This traditionally British dish is often eaten in sandwiches, on jacket potatoes or in salads.

It usually contains chicken, a creamy curry sauce and sometimes sultanas or raisins.

The recipe for "Poulet Reine Elizabeth" was originally created by chef Rosemary Hume and her students at the world famous cookery school Le Cordon Bleu London.

It was served at the Coronation luncheon in 1953 and was believed to be inspired by the 'Jubilee Chicken' created for George V's Silver Jubilee in 1935.

Victoria sponge

It's another classic at a traditional tea party - the Victoria sponge - but it was actually thought to have been introduced to Britain for children.

During the 1800's, afternoon tea consisted of seed cake and fruit cake. For safety reasons, it was believed that children should not eat a cake containing pieces of fruit or seeds.

Therefore, the light and fluffy Victoria sponge, made of eggs, flour, sugar and butter, was introduced.

A traditional Victoria sponge was accompanied by a delicious jam filling but buttercream was added at a later date.

Queen Victoria, who was the British monarch between 1937 and 1901, was known to enjoy the small cakes with her afternoon tea and the tea time treat was eventually named after her.

Margherita pizza

Is there anything better than a cheesy pizza?

Well, according to many historians in Italy, the classic Margherita pizza was named after Queen Margherita of Savoy - wife of King Umberto I, who ruled between 1878 until 1900.

The story goes, that during Queen Margherita's visit to Naples in 1889 - the spiritual home of pizza - chef Raffaele Esposito of Pizzeria Brandi and his wife created a pizza resembling the colours of the Italian flag, red (tomato), white (mozzarella) and green (basil).

However, many people say that despite the name making it more popular, this yummy pizza style was created years before this.

Battenberg cake

The cross section of a yellow and pink Battenberg cake is an iconic one you may have seen on plenty of party platters.

But the cake's name is also suspected to have been fit for another royal celebration.

The cake was said to have been named in honour of the marriage of Princess Victoria, a granddaughter of Queen Victoria, to Prince Louis of Battenberg in 1884.

The name refers to the German town of Battenberg, where the groom was from.

However, many historians say this name wasn't introduced until a number of years later.

The cake has also been written about with the names, Domino Cake, Neapolitan Roll, and Church Window Cake.