Australia: New fossil site reveals Australian outback was once home to ‘abundant’ rainforest

Getty Images Could this landscape once have been covered in tropical rainforests?

Australia is the driest inhabited continent in the world. About 35 per cent of the continent receives so little rain, it is effectively desert.

But could it have once been covered in tropical rainforests?

That's what scientists are investigating after studying a new fossil site in the Australian outback.

Thousands of fossils have been discovered - from flowering plants to insects, spiders, fish and even fruits and seeds!

What did scientists find?

Michael Frese This spider fossil was among thousands found at the new site

Over the last three years, a team of scientists from the Australian Museum and the Universities of New South Wales and Canberra have been excavating the site, named McGraths Flat, which is located around 300km from Sydney in New South Wales.

They've discovered thousands of specimens including rainforest plants, insects, spiders, fish and a bird feather.

The fossils formed between 11 and 16 million years ago, during a period of time called the Miocene Epoch, and are important for understanding the history of the Australian continent.

Did you know? Australia began to separate from Antarctica 85 million years ago - and continues to move north by about seven centimetres each year.

Dr Matthew McCurry, a palaeontologist from the University of New South Wales, said "The fossils we have found prove that the area was once a temperate, mesic rainforest and that life was rich and abundant here".

"Until now it has been difficult to tell what these ancient ecosystems were like, but the level of preservation at this new fossil site means that even small fragile organisms like insects turned into well-preserved fossils," he added.

Michael Frese The site also preserves soft tissues like this fossilised feather, which is extremely rare

Scientists used a special high-quality microscope, called an electron microscope, to take detailed close up pictures of the fossils.

Professor Michael Frese from the University of Canberra said: "We have fish stomach contents preserved in the fish, meaning that we can figure out what they were eating.

"We have also found examples of pollen preserved on the bodies of insects so we can tell which species were pollinating which plants."

Alex Boermsa An artist's impression of how the Australian rainforest might have once looked like

Australian Museum Chief Scientist, Professor Kristofer Helgen thinks that the fossil site is an extremely important find and brings to life a picture of the Australian outback that we can barely believe existed.

She said, "This site is extremely valuable in what it tells us about the evolutionary history of this part of the world.

"It provides further evidence of changing climates and helps fill the gaps in our knowledge of that time and region."