Queen's Platinum Jubilee: The search begins for a pudding fit for the Queen

Do you think you could create a pudding fit for the Queen?

As part of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations, a competition to create a new pudding has been launched.

The winning pudding will be an important part of the street parties and events marking the Queen's Jubilee celebrations. And the creator of the winning pudding will be invited to be at the centre of the celebrations.

The competition is open to all UK residents, age eight and over and budding cooks have until 4 February to enter.

A panel of experts which include Liam Charles, who is a judge on Junior Bake Off, and former Great British Bake Off judge Dame Mary Berry, will judge the entries.

What is a pudding?

Entries to the competition must be original and look fit for the Queen

Although pudding has come to mean dessert, there is a bit of a difference.

Although the competition is for a sweet pudding for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, 'pudding' can actually mean something sweet or savoury.