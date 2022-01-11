play
Watch Newsround

Queen's Platinum Jubilee: The search begins for a pudding fit for the Queen

Last updated at 11:43
comments
View Comments
The queen cutting a cakeGetty Images

Do you think you could create a pudding fit for the Queen?

As part of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations, a competition to create a new pudding has been launched.

The winning pudding will be an important part of the street parties and events marking the Queen's Jubilee celebrations. And the creator of the winning pudding will be invited to be at the centre of the celebrations.

The competition is open to all UK residents, age eight and over and budding cooks have until 4 February to enter.

A panel of experts which include Liam Charles, who is a judge on Junior Bake Off, and former Great British Bake Off judge Dame Mary Berry, will judge the entries.

If you can't see the quiz, click here.

What is a pudding?
A jelly puddingGetty Images
Entries to the competition must be original and look fit for the Queen

Although pudding has come to mean dessert, there is a bit of a difference.

Although the competition is for a sweet pudding for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, 'pudding' can actually mean something sweet or savoury.

More like this

Queen Elizabeth II

Queen's Platinum Jubilee: What's planned for the big day?

royals

Who is in the UK Royal Family? An interactive guide to who's who in the Queen's family and the line of succession

Chelsea buns with a celebrity face in the centre.

Quiz: Celebrity Cake Off

Your Comments

Join the conversation

0 comments

Top Stories

Boris Johnson

Lockdown party problems continue for Prime Minister

comments
10
jenny sniffing milk

What is the sniff test?

comments
19
penguin standing on a rock surrounded by ice

New species a 'threat' to Antarctic life

comments
Newsround Home