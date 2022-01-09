Family reunited with dog after eight years

Sussex Police Cassie was a year old when she went missing from the family garden in Surrey in 2013

A couple have been reunited with their dog eight years after it went missing from their back garden.

Cassie the spaniel was returned to Jane and Stuart Wylie by the RSPCA after a police raid on a puppy farm an hour or so away from their home.

And she wasn't alone. When the RSPCA found Cassie, they also found her three puppies.

Mrs Wylie said: "It was really difficult when we lost her. Really difficult. I never thought we'd see her again."

But then came the call almost a decade later. "I just couldn't believe it," Mrs Wylie said. "I was just in shock, utter shock - I'd given up really, to be honest with you."

What happened to Cassie's puppies?

The Wylie's were delighted to have their beloved Cassie home and her puppies have since found new homes with loving families.

"They were just a bit overwhelming. We gave them to people who knew would love them and look after them," Mrs Wylie said.