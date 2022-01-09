Who left the Masked Singer this weekend?

Vincent Dolman/Bandicoot TV/ITV

The third celebrity has been revealed on The Masked Singer.

The contestants battling it out in the bottom two this week were Firework and Lionfish, with the judges deciding to unmask the mystery singing fish.

Traffic Cone, Panda, Rockhopper, Poodle and Bagpipes will take to the stage during next Saturday's Love Special episode.

But, just who was behind the mask? It was popstar Will Young of course!

Who is Lionfish in The Masked Singer?

ITV

The 42-year-old became the third star to be unmasked following the elimination of Heather Small and Gloria Hunniford.

Will Young shot to fame in 2002 as the winner of the singing competition, Pop Idol, which is celebrating its 20th anniversary this month.

Getty Images Will Young (right) and Gareth Gates (left) battled it out for the Pop Idol title in 2002

Pop Idol was Simon Cowell's first attempt at creating a reality TV singing show, with the winner getting a record contract under his music label.

It was really successful for Cowell, with 14 million people tuning into the final between Will and his rival, Gareth Gates.

It carried on for several years, before inspiring the creation of The X Factor and Britain's Got Talent.

Will went on to become one of the best selling British popstars, with four number one albums, four number one singles and eight million albums sold worldwide.

Should Lionfish have gone? Who's been your favourite contestant so far? Let us know in the comments below!