Winter weather causes chaos in the United States

Winter weather is causing chaos in the United States, with many schools closed in the North East of the country.

37 out of the 50 US states have been hit by weather alerts this week with more than 90 million people affected by a mix of snow and flooding.

A record amount of snow has now fallen in the East Coast, with people reporting half a foot (15cm) of snow in some areas.

The weather has also affected travel with more than 2,300 flights cancelled on Friday alone.

Ricky has been finding out more.

