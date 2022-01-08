Tributes paid to first black man to win best actor Oscar

Reuters

Tributes have been paid to Sidney Poitier following his death at the age of 94.

The Hollywood actor was the first ever black man to win the Best Actor award at the Oscars.

Former US President, Barack Obama, described him as a "singular talent" and broadcaster, talkshow host Oprah Winfrey, said he was "the greatest of the 'Great Trees."

Viola Davis, the first black American to win an Oscar, an Emmy and a Tony Award, said: "No words can describe how your work radically shifted my life."

Here is everything you need to know about the first man to break down racial barriers in Hollywood.

Who was Sidney Poitier?

Getty Images Poitier became one of the first ever black actors to get lead roles in Hollywood films

Born in Miami, Poitier grew up on a tomato farm in the Bahamas and then moved to New York at 16.

After moving he started getting acting lessons and, in 1958, he made history by getting an Oscar nomination for his performance in the film, The Defiant Ones.

It was the first time that a black man had been nominated in a lead category at the awards.

Five years later he went one better and won an Oscar for his performance in the film, Lilies of the Field.

Getty Images In 1963 he became the first black man to win an Oscar for best actor

Around the same time, the civil rights movement for racial integration was picking up momentum in America.

Poitier had been starring in Hollywood blockbusters in a time where there was still racial segregation in America

Segregation meant that black and white people had to stay apart from each other and had separate schools, restaurants and shops.

In 1964, the Civil Rights Act was passed. This Act ended the separation of people by race in public places, and banned companies from not giving people a job on the basis of race, gender, religion or national origin.

Poitier was seen as a symbol of black achievement.

"I was a pretty good actor and I believed in brotherhood. I hated racism and segregation. And I was a symbol against those things," he said.

After a string of other successful movies, Poitier moved into directing and even started his own production company.

In 1992, he became the first black actor to receive a life achievement award from the American Film Institute.