Sir David Attenborough joins Hey Duggee for special episode

Sir David Attenborough is joining the world of cartoons for a one-off special episode of Hey Duggee.

The broadcaster and naturalist is lending his voice in order to explain how plants and trees are 'the basis of all life on Earth'.

In the episode Sir David will join Duggee the lovable dog as he attempts to help his pre-schoolers better understand the natural world and earn The Green Planet Badge.

"Trees and plants are the basis of all life on Earth and that includes all the plants in our gardens and all the fruit and vegetables we grow," says Sir David in his narration.

"We depend on plants for every mouthful of food we eat and every lungful of air we breath."

In the episode, the pre-schoolers are seen enjoying the flowers in their garden and growing their own corn, broccoli and salad.

Hey Duggee fans will be able to watch the episode from Sunday 9 January on the show's YouTube channel.

Sunday also marks the start of Sir David's new documentary series, The Green Planet, on BBC One.

The Green Planet follows the legendary broadcaster as he travels across the world, exploring the US, Costa Rica and Europe, studying plants grown in different places including deserts, water worlds, tropical forests and the frozen north.