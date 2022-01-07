Best Fifa Awards: Mohamed Salah and Sam Kerr shortlisted for awards

Getty Images

Mohamed Salah and Sam Kerr have been shortlisted for The Best Fifa Player awards.

Liverpool star Salah has been nominated for The Best FIFA Men's Player of the Year award, along with Paris Saint-Germain's Lionel Messi and Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski.

Nominated along with Kerr for The Best FIFA Women's Player are Jennifer Hermoso who plays for Barcelona and fellow teammate Alexia Putellas.

With 16 goals, Salah is the top scorer, so far, this Premier League season but could Messi take the award after winning the Copa America with Argentina in 2021?

Messi said an emotional goodbye to Barcelona to join PSG last summer after more than 20 years with the Spanish club.

Australian Kerr helped Chelsea win the Women's Super League title and reach the Champions League final but will that be enough to win over Barcelona and Spanish teammates Hermoso and Putellas.

The awards are given to outstanding players and are voted for by international managers, captains of international teams, journalists and fans.

Lewandowski won the men's award in 2020, while England and Manchester City's Lucy Bronze won the women's.

The winners will be revealed on 17 January.

But who do you want to win? Take part in our votes below!

And don't forget to head to the comments to let us know who YOUR player of the year has been.

