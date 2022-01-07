Rare brown booby bird found on Sussex beach

East Sussex Wildlife Rescue & Ambulance Service The brown booby could have been blown off course, East Sussex Wildlife Rescue & Ambulance Service say

You've mostly likely never seen a bird like this before! It's a very rare seabird called a brown booby which is normally found in Mexico and the Caribbean.

But this one was spotted on Hove beach near Brighton on Sunday, by a member of the public.

Wildlife volunteers came to collect the bird and took it for a check-up at the East Sussex Wildlife Rescue and Ambulance Service hospital.

The adventurous booby is now being cared for by volunteers but many are wondering how it came to be so far from home.

The bird's weight is a lot less then it should be - 760g compared to a normal body weight of 1 to 1.8kg, so rescuers are hoping it will be able to build up its strength gradually and get back to full health again.

Once the bird is healthy enough it is likely to be transferred to a rehabilitation centre before being flown back to a more natural location for its release.

Brown boobies live in tropical areas around the world

Trevor Weeks, founder of East Sussex WRAS, said: "We don't know where the bird came from originally, nor what route it would have taken.

"We are aware that these birds have landed on shipping and travelled outside of their natural home range before, as well as being blown off course in storms."

The brown booby is the most common booby species but are rarely found in the UK

There are several different kinds of boobies, all with interesting names! As well as the brown booby, there is the red footed booby, blue footed booby, masked booby, as well as the Peruvian and Nazca boobies.

All are mainly marine birds and spend very little time on land. The little time they do spend out of the sea, is used for breeding and caring for their young.

Strangely, even though these birds are very rare to see in the UK, this is the second time a booby has been spotted in the Sussex area.

A red footed booby was also found in 2016.

WRAS The red-footed booby was in an exhausted state after being washed ashore

Red footed boobies are normally seen in the Galapagos Islands in the South Pacific, but this one was found on a beach at St Leonards, Sussex.

The only other record of boobies being seen in Europe was a single sighting in Spain.