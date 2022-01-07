The Consumer Electrics Show (CES) is one of the biggest tech events in the world.

The event ends on Friday and one of the most fascinating and talked about gadgets that was unveiled at the show was Ameca the humanoid robot.

Made by British company Engineered Arts, the lifelike grey-faced robot has facial movements just like humans and can speak back to you. It even gets annoyed when it has its nose poked and pushes the researchers hand out of the way!

Watch the video to find out more!