play
Watch Newsround

Meet Ameca the humanoid robot

The Consumer Electrics Show (CES) is one of the biggest tech events in the world.

The event ends on Friday and one of the most fascinating and talked about gadgets that was unveiled at the show was Ameca the humanoid robot.

Made by British company Engineered Arts, the lifelike grey-faced robot has facial movements just like humans and can speak back to you. It even gets annoyed when it has its nose poked and pushes the researchers hand out of the way!

Watch the video to find out more!

Watch more videos

Meet Ameca the humanoid robot
Video

Meet Ameca the humanoid robot

Tom Holland and Zendaya play 'Who's Most Likely To...'
Video

Tom Holland and Zendaya play 'Who's Most Likely To...'

Top tips on learning your Christmas play lines
Video

Top tips on learning your Christmas play lines

'I try to avoid going to the school toilets'
Video

'I try to avoid going to the school toilets'

How important is the new malaria vaccine?
Video

How important is the new malaria vaccine?

'I want no more water pollution in the Lake District'
Video

'I want no more water pollution in the Lake District'

Martin takes on his second bushtucker trial!
Video

Martin takes on his second bushtucker trial!

Happy News
Video

Happy News

Your Planet: Environmental news from around the world
Video

Your Planet: Environmental news from around the world

Strange News: Time for a little bit of weird!
Video

Strange News: Time for a little bit of weird!

Young carers: ‘I like helping because it makes her happy’
Video

Young carers: ‘I like helping because it makes her happy’

World's smelliest flower blooms in San Diego
Video

World's smelliest flower blooms in San Diego

Strictly stars reveal the show's big secrets!
Video

Strictly stars reveal the show's big secrets!

Mounds of wet wipes reshaping the River Thames
Video

Mounds of wet wipes reshaping the River Thames

Meet the puppet raising awareness of child refugees
Video

Meet the puppet raising awareness of child refugees

Supply chains: What are they and how do they work?
Video

Supply chains: What are they and how do they work?

Top Stories

A coat and a question mark.

Is your classroom cold due to Covid rules?

comments
polar bear.

Polar bears leaving US for Russia in food search

comments
boys playing

What are you looking forward to in 2022?

comments
Newsround Home