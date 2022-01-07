CES 2022: The humanoid robot, Ameca, revealed at CES show

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Meet Ameca the humanoid robot

The Consumer Electrics Show (CES) is one of the biggest tech events in the world.

The event ends on Friday and one of the most fascinating and talked about gadgets that was unveiled at the show was Ameca the humanoid robot.

It's the first time Ameca has been seen in real life, but late last year a video of the robot went viral and SpaceX owner Elon Musk replied "Yikes" on Twitter.

Made by British company Engineered Arts, the lifelike grey faced robot has facial movements just like humans and can speak back to you. It even gets annoyed when it has its nose poked and pushes the researchers hand out of the way!

What other features does it have and how will it be used in the future? Let's find out more.

Features

Engineered Arts Limited.

Well, Ameca has cameras in their eyes and has face detection. It can see the face of the person talking to them and lock on to that specific person and talk back.

There are microphones in each ear, which means the robot can track which direction any sound is coming from.

The robot can reply, ask you how your day was and answer questions.

In Ameca's chest is a speaker so you can hear their replies. The engineers couldn't fit the speaker in the mouth because there are 17 motors and lots of electronics in the head so there wasn't any room.

It has plenty of features but something it can't do is walk. The company are looking into it, but it takes a lot of work because they want the legs to look similar to human legs. It will probably be another 12-18 months before they have a prototype of a walking robot.

How will it be used?

Engineered Arts Limited.

Well currently you can't buy the robot, so no it can't help with your chores just yet!

Instead the company designed it as a research platform to help future robotic technologies. It's currently also used for education and entertainment purposes.

The company think in the future the robot could be used to help humans, maybe at a shopping centre or airport where the robot could help you with directions.

What do you think of the robot? Let us know in the comments below!