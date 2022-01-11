Does your school let you learn with animals?

Getty Images

Studying with fellow humans all day can be a lot of fun, but some of you may be lucky enough to share a classroom with a four-legged friend or two!

Many schools like to invite animals into learning environments as it can help keep students to be calm, give them new responsibilities or valuable life skills.

Whether you get visits from a puppy or help look after a classroom hamster, we wanted to hear more from students who had experiences of learning with animals at school!

How animals can help support students

Pupils at a school in England have spoken to Newsround about how animals have helped support them.

The children at the school all have autism which can affect the way they make sense of the world and communicate with other people.

Students are able to learn alongside alpacas, pigs, rabbits, tortoises and ducks! There are also two therapy dogs.

Pupils can learn how to care for the animals which live on the school grounds, whether that's cleaning up pig poo or walking the alpacas!

'They help keep me calm'

Cookie is one of the therapy dogs at the school

But the animals can also provide important emotional support to the kids.

The head teacher at the school explained that socialising can be the biggest challenge for children with autism, but animals can help with this:

"Research from across the world has found that interaction with animals is very beneficial in developing our pupils social skills by building confidence, showing empathy and discussing shared experiences," she said.

One student said the animals help "keep you calm".

Another student said: "Animals are so friendly and cuddly and seeing them happy makes me happy".