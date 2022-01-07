play
What are you looking forward to in 2022?

Last updated at 07:33
boys-huggingGetty Images
Will you be meeting up with your friends?

New Year is a time for looking forward but also reflecting on what has happened.

We've been hearing from you about your highlights of 2021 and we want to hear about your hopes for 2022!

Maybe you are looking forward to spending more time with family you haven't seen in a while, or maybe you are hoping to go on holiday or have a special birthday coming up!

Your highlights of 2021

Whatever it is you are looking forward to, you can leave us a message in the comments or send us a video using the link below.

Your Comments

  • What I’m excited for is the new miraculous ladybug movie coming out and other anime coming out to.

  • Having fun

  • I'm really excited for the women's euros

  • I am looking forward to making new friends in my school

  • I am looking forward to going on holiday in Summer and also for seeing my relatives

  • My birthday tomorrow!🥳🥳

  • I'm looking forward to coming back to school!! We are going swimming next week!

