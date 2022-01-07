What are you looking forward to in 2022?

Getty Images Will you be meeting up with your friends?

New Year is a time for looking forward but also reflecting on what has happened.

We've been hearing from you about your highlights of 2021 and we want to hear about your hopes for 2022!

Maybe you are looking forward to spending more time with family you haven't seen in a while, or maybe you are hoping to go on holiday or have a special birthday coming up!

Whatever it is you are looking forward to, you can leave us a message in the comments or send us a video using the link below.

