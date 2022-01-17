Lots of children around the world are taking action to put pressure on governments in Europe and across the world to tackle climate change.

One group from Portugal are using a human rights law to try to enforce politicians from 33 countries in Europe to stick to their promises made at the recent COP26 climate conference in Glasgow.

Andre and his sister Sofia want leaders to stand by their promises to protect their future and those of others around the world.

It's the first time a climate-related case has been filed at the European Court of Human Rights.