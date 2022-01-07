play
Antarctic missions in honour of Sir Ernest Shackleton

A special service taking place in Antarctica serves to ensure Sir Ernest Shackleton will always been remembered for his heroic exploration of the region over a century ago.

Shackleton helped pave a way for future study of the polar landscape.

The Antarctic Quest 21 team are there to study light levels and gather snow samples to study the extend of micro-plastic pollution.

Meanwhile, a second expedition - Endurance 22 - hopes to commemorate the centenary of Shackleton's death by uncovering the wreck of his ship, Endurance, which sank in 1915 after it was trapped in the ice.

