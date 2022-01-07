Polar bears leaving US for Russia in food search

Getty Images

Polar bears are ditching their native hunting grounds in Alaska for Russia because of climate change.

That's according to American scientists in the US state who have been monitoring the number of bears living in areas around the Arctic Ocean.

In recent years, polar bears in the Beaufort Sea have had to travel far outside of their traditional hunting grounds which has contributed to an almost 30 per cent decrease in their population, according to a recent study by Washington State University.

Experts are blaming the situation on changing levels of sea ice in the area.

Sea ice that stays in the Arctic for longer than a year has been declining at a rate of about 13% per decade since Nasa began their satellite records in the late 1970s.

Polar bears live on ice sheets and use the sea ice to help catch their seal prey.

If the females don't get enough food they aren't able to make enough milk for their cubs which means fewer will make it to adulthood and overall numbers will drop.

A photo taken in 2019 of a polar bear near Russia's Wrangel Island

Meanwhile, scientists monitoring the number of bears in Russia have noticed a massive increase.

On Russia's Wrangel Island in the neighbouring Chukchi sea, the scientists have counted a record 747 bears in 2020, up from 589 in 2017.

According to Dr Karyn Rode, from the Alaska Science Centre, the polar bears there are "in better condition, larger, and appeared to have higher reproductive rates than bears inhabiting the southern Beaufort Sea."

It's thought that the Russian territory has better access to more food for the polar bears.

In 2020, a report by Polar Bear International said that there would be "few" polar bears left by 2100 if something isn't done about climate change.

Dr Steven Amstrup, from the group, said his study "found that moderate emissions reductions" would help polar bear numbers, but would be unlikely to prevent extinction in the Arctic.

"Even populations like the Chukchi Sea, where bears appear to have done well in recent years, will eventually become stressed and decline in numbers as sea-ice loss continues," he added.