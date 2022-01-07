Army sent in to support NHS hospitals in London

Two hundred army troops have been sent into NHS hospitals across London to help with staff shortages.

Hospitals in the capital have been hit hard in the last month, with thousands of staff off sick or isolating with coronavirus.

Trained military medics will help NHS doctors and nurses with patient care, while general duty troops will help fill any other gaps including looking after stores.

The South Central Ambulance Service is also being supported with 32 military volunteers, and this support is expected to continue until March.

PA Media Ambulance workers around London are also getting support from the military

Pressure on London hospitals is greater than it was a month ago, with the number of patients in hospital with Covid-19 more than doubling.

Vaccination rates in the capital are also lower than the English average, with 69% having had a first dose.

In total, 52 million people have had a first dose in England, with 90% of eligible over 12 year olds jabbed.

The army was also called in to help with hospitals in London this time last year and across the whole of the UK there are an estimated 1,800 armed forces supporting the NHS in the response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

PA Media Health Secretary, Sajid Javid visits a London hospital on 4 Jan 2022

Health Secretary, Sajid Javid, has welcomed the support from the military but has also called on all eligible people to get a vaccination.

"Once again the military are stepping up to assist NHS workers who are working round the clock across the capital, helping the health service through this difficult winter period where the need is greatest," he said.

"The most important thing you can do is get boosted now to protect your loved ones and communities from Covid-19."

The Royal College of Nursing - which represents over 465,000 nurses in the UK - has warned that sending in the army means the government can no longer deny that there is a "staffing crisis" within the NHS.

Patricia Marquis, from the nursing union, said: "The prime minister and others can no longer be dismissive of questions about the ability of NHS staff to deliver safe care."