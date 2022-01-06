CES 2022: Flying racing car and other cool things from big tech show

Ethan Miller/GETTY CES is the world's largest technology event, where companies show off their latest gadgets, such as this prototype of SkyDrive a compact flying vehicle

The Consumer Electrics Show (CES) is one of the biggest tech events in the world.

It's where big brands can show off their latest gadgets and inventions.

The first CES happened in 1967 and over the years, thousands of products have been unveiled at the show, including satellite radio, Microsoft Xbox and 3D printers.

The show is taking place from Wednesday January 5 to Friday 7 January, in Las Vegas, US.

Loads of cool new technology has been announced so far, so let's take a look at some of the the weird and wonderful ones...

PlayStation VR2

PlayStation confirmed its next virtual reality headset at CES.

PlayStation VR2, or PSVR2 for short, will have better visuals, new sensory features and enhanced tracking.

Users can expect new headset feedback that will increase the sensations of in-game actions and the PSVR2 will track the motion of your eyes, so if you look in a certain direction the game will create more input for the character.

There isn't a price or release date yet for the new PSVR2.

The car that changes colour!

Car company BMW unveiled their colour-changing car at CES this week.

It sounds like something from a movie but the fully electric BMW iX can change colour from black to white and back again, all with just the touch of a button.

The chameleon like car uses E ink technology on the body panels which is the same tech you can normally find in e-readers.

BMW say other colours are possible and you could even use the tech on specific areas of the car.

So will these cars be available to the public? BMW say it could happen as results show, so far, the tech is working well.

Smart dog collar

Now here is something for all the dog owners out there, tech to help monitor and locate your furry friend.

Many people have fitness trackers such as Apple watch or Fitbit to monitor their health. But what about something for our pets?

Well, company Invoxia revealed their smart dog collar which can track your canine pets heart rate, activity and location.

The team at Invoxia say the collar fits loosely around your pets neck, so they shouldn't mind wearing it too.

The product is due to be released in mid-2022 for around £75. There is also a monthly subscription needed to access the GPS features.

Racing 'carcopter'

There is a still a while before flying cars are on our roads, but French company Maca announced at CES that their 'carcopter' will be tested out on racetracks this year.

The company hope the eco-friendly hydrogen powered flying car will create a new racing sport.

The car does not create any CO2 emissions, is fully recyclable and can go up to 155mph.

The company hope to launch the 'carcopter' in 2023 but it comes with a huge price tag of £665,000!

Self-driving tractor

What could make a farmers day a little bit easier? Well possibly this new self-driving tractor, unveiled by farming equipment company John Deere.

The first self-driving tractor can even be controlled by a smartphone and uses six pairs of cameras and artificial intelligence to check its whereabouts and automatically stops if it detects an animal or object in its path.

As well as the tractor, the company have also said the cameras and technology could be installed onto older vehicles to make them driverless too!

