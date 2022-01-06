Hero Dogs: Injured climber saved by dog and other incredible pooches!

Croatian Mountain Rescue Service North lay on top of his owner for 13 hours to keep him warm

A dog has saved its owner by keeping him warm after he fell on a mountain in Croatia.

North, an Alaskan Malamute, curled up on top of Grga Brkic after he slipped and injured his leg.

Two other hikers went to get help when they were unable to reach Brkic.

Faithful North protected his owner for 13 hours in freezing conditions until rescuers arrived, and Brkic said North was a "real miracle".

Croatian Mountain Rescue Service Eight month old North has been called a 'miracle'

North, who was not injured in the ordeal, is not the first incredible dog to be praised for an heroic act.

So, let's check out some other paw-some pooches...

The military dog who saved troops

PDSA Kuno was awarded a medal for his bravery

This is Kuno, he saved the lives of British soldiers in Afghanistan.

While British troops were under attack, Kuno, who is a Belgian Malinois, wore specially designed night vision goggles and ran through terrorist gun fire to help the soldiers with their mission.

He was awarded a special medal for his bravery.

The dog who recued people from an earthquake

Getty Images Frida became famous for her goggles and socks

Frida took part in took part in 53 rescue operations in four different countries.

The golden retriever found fame around the world when pictures emerged of her rescuing people from the 2017 Mexican Earthquake.

The goggles and gloves are not just a style choice, but are to protect her from the debris and rubble.

Frida retired in 2019 after nine years of service.

The dog who helped his furry friend

Getty Images Tillie stood waiting for help for almost a week when her basset hound friend fell down a well

We often hear about dogs protecting their owners but Tillie was given an award for protecting her canine friend.

Tillie, a setter-spaniel mix, stood in the same spot for nearly a week waiting for help as her basset hound friend Phoebe had fallen into a well.

US Washington state governor Jay Inslee named Tillie the Washingtonian of the Day for her actions.

She was given a pin on a ribbon to wear around her neck.

