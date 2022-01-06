play
Queen's Platinum Jubilee: New 50p coin unveiled by Royal Mint

Last updated at 11:32
Beth Perry holding the new 50p coin by the Royal Mint, part of the Platinum Jubilee coin collection Ben Birchall/PA Wire
The new collectable coin has been personally approved by the Queen

A special coin showing the Queen on horseback has been unveiled to mark of Her Majesty's Platinum Jubilee.

Queen Elizabeth II will celebrate 70 years on the throne in 2022, which is the the longest reign of any King or Queen in British history.

The coin is the first collectable 50p in the UK to celebrate a royal event.

It was designed by artist John Bergdahl and will be made by the Royal Mint, which makes all of the coins we use.

The Queen horse-riding as a childGetty Images
The Queen has enjoyed horse-riding since she was a child

The image of the Queen on horseback will be on the 'heads' side of the new 50p instead of the traditional Queen's head on most of our coins.

"The Queen's legacy on coins stretches the length of her momentous reign, with the Royal Mint striking five definitive portraits of Her Majesty on official UK coins and celebrating previous Jubilees," added Chris Barker, the Royal Mint Museum Historian.

The new 50p coin by the Royal Mint, part of the Platinum Jubilee coin collectionBen Birchall/PA Wire
Both sides of the new 50p coin by the Royal Mint - 'heads' on the left and 'tails' on the right

"Today's launch marks another significant milestone, and the Royal Mint plays a proud part in the nationwide celebrations."

This is the latest coin released by the Royal Mint to celebrate 2022.

Others include more coins to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee but also the lives of Dame Vera Lynn and Alexander Graham Bell, and the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

