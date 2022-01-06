play
Watch Newsround

Why Djokovic could be forced to leave Australia

World number one tennis star Novak Djokovic has had his visa to enter Australia cancelled on his arrival in the country.

Djokovic was held in Melbourne airport for several hours before border officials announced he had not met entry rules and would be deported - which means forced to leave the country.

It all comes after public anger over the decision to give Djokovic special permission - a vaccine exemption - to play in the Australian Open, which begins on 17 January.

BBC reporter Shaimaa Khalil explains more.

