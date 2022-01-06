Costa Children's Book Award 2021: Channel crossings novel wins children's book prize

PA Media

A story written in verse about migrants crossing the Channel has won a big children's book prize.

The Crossing by Manjeet Mann has won the Children's Book prize at the Costa Book Awards.

The story, is about two teenagers from opposite sides of the world and is inspired by the events of the refugee crisis.

The main characters are Natalie who lives in Dover and has just lost her mum, and Sammy, who has left his home and family in Eritrea for the chance of a new life in Europe.

The Crossing is Manjeet's second novel and was described by the judges as "brilliant" and "a book to enrich all who read it".

The story is told through the voices of Natalie who is hoping to swim the channel in support of refugees and Sammy, a refugee who makes the life-threatening journey to the UK from Eritrea to escape persecution.

Author Majeet Mann is a writer, actor and personal trainer who also founded Run the World, a charity that works with women and girls from diverse backgrounds in Birmingham and Folkestone and aims to empower them through sport and theatre.

Posting on social media Manjeet said; "So this happened, I'm still in utter disbelief. Thank you SO much to the judges, You've made my year."

Channel crossings

Issues around migrants risking their lives to cross the English Channel from France to the UK have been once of the biggest news stories of 2021.

In November a group of migrants drowned when the boat they were crossing in sank.

The people making the crossing are often from the Middle East or Africa and may be refugees fleeing war and persecution in their home countries and hoping to find asylum in the UK or people travelling in search of better job opportunities and a better life.

Diversity in books

Manjeet Mann was selected for the award-winning WriteNow programme by Penguin books which aims to find and publish new writers from under-represented communities.

The win comes after a November 2021 survey by the Centre for Literacy in Primary Education (CLPE) which found that 15 percent of children's book have a minority ethnic character.

Meet Keziah who is campaigning for more diversity in books (2020)

Although the Reflecting Realities report found an increase from 10 percent in 2019 and 7 percent in 2017, CLPE says it is pleased with the increase but say "there is still some way to go" before children's books accurately reflect the school population.

The report also found that while representation has improved in picture and non-fiction books, the percentage of characters from minority ethnic background in fiction stayed the same.