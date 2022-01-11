How alpacas are helping pupils with autism

How would you like to walk an alpaca during break time?

At one school in England as well as the usual lessons children can look after the wide range of animals that live there.

The children at the school all have autism which can affect the way they make sense of the world and communicate with others. As well as being fun to play with, the animals at the school provide emotional support and help with things like anxiety.

Shanequa spoke to the children about what it’s like sharing their school with alpacas, pigs, ducks and more.