Cold classrooms: Has Covid advice on ventilation been making your classes more chilly?

Are you learning with the windows and doors open in your class right now?

The government has advised classrooms to be "well ventilated" to help prevent Covid from spreading.

For a room to be "well ventilated" - this means having lots of fresh air entering and moving around the room.

For many schools, keeping a classroom ventilated can often mean opening windows and doors to try and keep a flow of air through the room. And this, can often make for a chilly class - especially as it's so cold outside right now!

We want to know what it's like in your school? Are the windows kept open in your class and does it make it cold? Are you allowed to wear your coats in class?

Head to the comments and let us know!

Why is ventilation so important?

Someone who has Covid-19 breathes out small particles of the virus. Good ventilation reduces how much virus is in the air, so it reduces the risk of others breathing in these particles.

What has the government said?

Guidance issued to schools in England in January 2022 by the Department for Education has said that when schools are in operation: "it is important to ensure it is well ventilated and that a comfortable teaching environment is maintained".

It also said that schools should "identify any poorly ventilated spaces" and take steps to improve fresh air flow in these areas.

The guidance recommended opening external windows to improve natural ventilation, and opening internal doors to create a flow of air.

It also said that schools "should balance the need for increased ventilation while maintaining a comfortable temperature".

The government have also announced that air filter units will be given to schools to improve ventilation in teaching spaces. Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi said that 7,000 additional units will be provided to early years, schools and colleges.

They hope this will help to minimise disruption for children when it comes to being able to attend lessons face-to-face.

PA Media Last term, England's secondary pupils only had to wear masks in school corridors

But many teachers have said these plans fall a long way short of what is needed to ensure adequate ventilation in every classroom, according to a survey released by The Teachers' Union NASUWT.

There are more than 24,400 schools in England, according to the latest government figures, but the Department for Education said the units would only be required in some areas of schools where opening doors and windows was not effective.

Earlier this week the Welsh government announced that £50m will be provided to help schools carry out repair and improvement work, with a focus on health and safety measures, such as improving ventilation.

Northern Ireland has not changed it's advice on ventilation in schools and classrooms since last year.

What is the situation like at your school? Is your classroom a bit chilly due to windows and doors being left open or has your school managed to reach a good balance?

Let us know in the comments below.