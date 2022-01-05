What can you do with your tree once Christmas is over?

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Watch Ricky's tips on what to do with your Christmas tree

By now the festive chocs are all finished and the presents have been unwrapped!

It's traditionally the time when all the Christmas decorations come down before the annual Christian feast of Epiphany on 6 January.

Christmas time is truly over, but the tree may still be up. What can you do with it next?

The good news is more than you probably think. Ricky has some top tips on what to do once the decorations come down.

Getty Images Traditional Christmas trees are evergreens, which means they keep their bright, green leaves in the winter, unlike other trees

Did you know? Epiphany - also known as Three Kings' Day - is a Christian festival, which starts on 6 January.

It is a special date in the Christmas story as it's when people celebrate how a star led the Magi - also known as the Three Kings or the Wise Men - to visit the baby Jesus after he had been born.

Tree drop-off centres

Once you've taken off your decorations, your Christmas tree can actually be recycled!

Your local council provide drop-off centres where you can take your tree.

Some councils even pick them up from your front door, but you can check this online first.

Your old tree can even be turned into wood-chip and that can be used to make plants grow or create woodland paths!

Getty Images

Donations

Some farms and zoos are accepting Christmas tree donations for their animals.

And charities and hospices are offering to recycle your tree in return for a donation. So this year you are spoilt for choice on what to do with your towering trees.