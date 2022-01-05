Winter Olympics: Children's artwork on show ahead of 2022 games

CCTV

If you were to make a poster to mark the Winter Olympics in Beijing, what would it look like?

Children from different parts of the world have been creating paintings and drawings to show what they expect from the sporting competition and to bestow blessings on it.

The Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games is scheduled to kick off on 4 Feb at three competition zones of downtown Beijing, the capital city's suburban district of Yanqing, and Zhangjiakou City in neighbouring Hebei Province.

It will be followed by the Paralympic Winter Games from 4-13 March.

The children's artwork is being shown off at a special four-day Winter Olympics-themed international exhibition which began on 30 December.

There are more than 1,000 paintings on show, with more than 100 paintings from schools in China, as well as students from Russia and Pakistan alongside other artists.

CCTV

Ali, a pupil at the Primary School of the Pakistani Embassy in China, said his painting represents the landmarks in Beijing and the Olympic spirit in its fullest with the Olympic rings.

He also included Chinese lanterns as a way of showing the Chinese New Year, which is also on the way on 1 February.

CCTV

One of the visitors to the exhibition, Jie Ya, said she had enjoyed the children's artwork.

She said, "I don't think that adults can be as creative as children, because I believe children have a very innocent and pure heart.

"I think the kids are just expressing their sincere wishes for the Winter Olympics through their paintings from the bottom of their heart."

CCTV

What would you draw to represent your hopes or expectations for the Game? Let us know in the comments.