Christmas: Have you taken your decorations down yet?

How many days after Christmas do you take down decorations?

Boxing Day? New Year's Day? Or maybe after the 12 days of Christmas have passed?

According to tradition, trees and decorations should be removed on either 5 or 6 January as these dates dates align with the Christian celebrations of Twelfth Night and Epiphany.

But many people take them down earlier or later than this compared to their particular preference - and some families might even like to keep their decorations up all year round!

There is no right or wrong things to do when it comes to decorations.

What's the tradition in your house? Let us know in the comments!

You can also tell us how you feel about it - are you sad to see all the tinsel and colourful lights going back into the boxes and into the loft or cupboard?

Or maybe you're happy to have more space to play without having to worry about banging into the Christmas tree?

I'm sure many of us will miss seeing all the lights on in people's house each night.

Let us know if you have taken your decorations down yet in the comments below.