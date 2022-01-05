Australian Open 2022: Novak Djokovic says he has an exemption to play at the tournament

Getty Images

The decision to allow a star tennis player to take part in a big Australian tournament has angered many people in the country.

Novak Djokovic, who is currently the number one men's tennis player in the world, revealed he was given special permission to play in the Australian Open after an assessment on Tuesday.

The Australian Open rules say that all players and staff at the tournament must be vaccinated or have an exemption granted by an expert independent panel.

Djokovic has never said if he is vaccinated or not.

Many Australians are angry about Mr Djokovic's exemption, saying it is unfair that he does not have to follow the rules that many others in the country are forced to follow.

The Prime Minister of Australia, Scott Morrison, has said if there is not enough evidence to show that Djokovic is vaccinated or has medical reasons not to be vaccinated, he will be sent home.

What is an exemption?

The Australian Open is a massive event for the country and tennis players around the world

An exemption is when someone is given permission not to follow a rule that others may be required to follow.

Novak Djokovic has been given a medical exemption by the Australian Open, which means he has been given permission to attend the competition despite not meeting all the medical requirements to take part.

Djokovic has yet to comment on the latest developments, but on Tuesday he shared his joy in taking part in the Australian Open on social media, saying: "...today I'm heading down under with an exemption permission.

"Let's go 2022. I am ready to live and breathe tennis in the next few weeks of competition."

Why do people think Djokovic is against vaccination?

Novak Djokovic won the men's singles competition in the 2021 Australian Open when the vaccination requirements were not in place

In April 2020 he spoke out against the possibility of being made to take a coronavirus vaccine in an online chat with fellow players.

"Personally I am opposed to vaccination and I wouldn't want to be forced by someone to take a vaccine in order to be able to travel," he said.

Why are people angry?

Jamie Murray (right) says he believes he would not get the same treatment that Djokovic gets

Many Australians and fellow tennis players are angry as they feel Novak Djokovic is receiving special treatment because of his status as a tennis star.

More than 90 per cent of Australia's adult population is fully vaccinated, but some people are not allowed to travel outside the country or even between states due to coronavirus restrictions.

Scottish tennis player Jamie Murray commented on the news, saying: "If it was me that wasn't vaccinated I wouldn't be getting an exemption.

"But well done to him for getting clear to come to Australia and compete."