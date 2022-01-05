People punished for gay relationships to be pardoned

Getty Images

More people will be pardoned for past 'crimes' when same-sex relationships were against the law, the government has said.

A pardon is a government decision to take away the punishment or other consequences for a crime.

In the past, thousands of people in the UK were punished for having gay relationships, before those laws were changed.

Some people were pardoned for a few of these old offences following a law introduced in 2017 called the Alan Turing Law.

Now, Home Secretary Priti Patel says more people will be pardoned after campaigners said the law did not include all former offences.

Ms Patel said she hoped the scheme would "go some way to righting the wrongs of the past".

Why is the Alan Turing law being updated?

The Alan Turing law is being updated by the government after campaigners said it did not go far enough.

Currently it only pardons nine former offences, and LGBT rights activists say the law should automatically cover all outdated convictions against homosexual relationships.

The Home Secretary agreed, saying: "It is only right that where offences have been abolished, convictions for consensual activity between same-sex partners should be disregarded too."

Campaigners, Lord Cashman, Lord Lexden and Prof Paul Johnson welcomed the news in a statement, saying: "Parliament has a duty to wipe away the terrible stains which they placed, quite wrongly, on the reputations of countless gay people over centuries."

Why is it called Alan Turing law?

NPG Alan Turing was punished for his sexuality despite his work for the government as a codebreaker

Mathematician Alan Turing helped crack a coded language that the Nazis used in the Second World War to communicate with one another.

This was an important discovery which helped the Allied countries - including the UK, France, the Soviet Union and the United States - win the Second World War.

But in 1952 he was arrested and punished for having relationships with other men, and was no longer allowed to work for the government's code-breaking centre.

He died in 1954 - long before all laws against homosexuality were lifted - but received a royal pardon in 2013.

He was pardoned by the government as part of the law introduced in his name in 2017.

You can read more about Alan Turing and his life here.