UK Weather: Snow and ice forecast as cold temperatures return

PA Media

Some parts of the UK have had snow over the Christmas holidays and now weather forecasters say more is on the way.

It comes after the UK had its warmest New Year's Eve and New Year's Day on record with temperatures as mild as 16.3C recorded in central London, breaking a record set more than 100 years ago!

Usually at the start of January, temperatures are on average around 7C in the UK.

However, winter weather conditions have now returned and there are warnings of bitterly cold temperatures, snow and even blizzards expected later this week in parts of northern England and northern Scotland.

PA Media

The Met Office - the UK's national weather service - has issued a weather warning for widespread snow and ice across Scotland and northern England for Friday this week, as temperatures are expected to drop across the UK and even fall below freezing in some areas.

Weather experts have predicted that the snow could be accompanied by strong winds in Scotland, which could create localised blizzard conditions.

Many areas of the UK also remain at risk of flooding. There are currently 60 flood alerts and warnings in place across England, Scotland and Wales as a result of higher than normal tides.

