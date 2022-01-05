Manchester Arena Attack: Memorial now open to public

PA Media Memory capsules made by families of those who died are embedded into the memorial

A memorial to the people that died in the Manchester Arena bombing has officially opened to the public.

The attack killed 22 people and many more were injured at the end of an Ariana Grande concert.

The memorial, named Glade of Light, is a white marble "halo" bearing the names of who died in the May 2017 terrorist attack.

Relatives of the victims made memory capsules containing mementos to be embedded inside and were able to visit the memorial privately before it opened.

The tribute is made up of plants that grow in the UK countryside and have been selected to provide year-round colour and echo the changing seasons.

Around the anniversary every year, 22 May, the flowers of the tree in the centre will bloom.

An official opening event is planned for spring.

Manchester City Council leader Bev Craig said: "We will never forget those whose lives were lost on 22 May 2017.

"They already had a permanent place in the hearts of Manchester people. Now they have a lasting memorial in the heart of our city.

"We hope the memorial site will be a place of peace and comfort, standing as a reminder that love is stronger than hate."

