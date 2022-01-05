In Pictures: Snaps from the annual London Zoo stocktake!
The Zoo holds more than 400 species of animals and the count can last nearly a week!
Two pals monkeying around! Yesterday London Zoo began its annual headcount. From camels, to penguins and tigers, every single creature has to be counted as part of the Zoo's licence requirement.
Aaron Chown, PA
Lion down after a hard day - unlike the zookeepers who have the tricky task of counting more than 400 species of animals! Asiatic lioness Arya joined the zoo last year to keep her furry companion Bhanu company.
This zookeeper can't help but pen-grin at her flippered friends as she counts! Because of the large number of creatures and species London Zoo's stocktake process can least nearly seven days.
Are you lion to me? No, the stocktake can really take up to nearly a week! Wonder what has caught this roar-some dude's eye?
The animals went in two by two! Hurrah! Hurrah! These two camels are being counted by their zookeeper. For some the task is as easy as 1-2-3, but others have to use imaginative tactics and "team cheat" such as counting ant colonies as one, instead of counting every single ant.
Fancy a bite? This cheeky chappy is enjoying a snack after solving his maths problems. The stocktake also allows staff to reflect and tally up the births they've celebrated over the past year.
No paparazzi please! Perhaps the camels are a little camera shy?