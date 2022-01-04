Black Panther: Should King T'Challa be recast?

Getty Images Chadwick Boseman at the Black Panther premiere in Los Angeles in 2018

Thousands of Black Panther fans are asking Marvel to recast King T'Challa in the film series!

An online petition calling for a new actor to play the character in the film franchise has now gained more than 50,000 signatures.

Actor Chadwick Boseman played Marvel's first black superhero Black Panther and King T'Challa on the big screen but died in August 2020.

Marvel bosses have previously said Boseman's performance was "iconic" and to honour his and the film's legacy they don't want to replace him.

Did you know? Black Panther represented a milestone in cinema as the film was the first big budget superhero film with a black lead. Before getting his own franchise, the character Black Panther made his first appearance in Marvel comics in 1966, making his debut alongside the Fantastic Four.

"You will not see T'Challa in the MCU"

Some fans feel that the character of Black Panther is very important and have concerns that if he is not recast the character could be erased.

Boseman's brother Derrick also hopes Marvel consider replacing the role. He reportedly claims that his brother Chadwick would want the Black Panther role to live on and that "T'Challa was bigger than just himself", as he is a positive role model to many, including young black children.

In November 2021 Marvel boss, Nate Moore said "You will not see T'Challa in the MCU" and that Marvel have "to figure out how to move this franchise on without that character."

He went on to say that "so much of T'Challa in the MCU on screen... is tied to Chadwick's performance."

"The challenge for Black Panther: Wakanda forever is telling a story without T'Challa."

