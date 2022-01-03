The Masked Singer: Snow Leopard becomes second celebrity contestant revealed

PA Media Snow Leopard became the second celebrity to leave series three of the Masked Singer

It's been a busy weekend for Masked Singer fans as the third series saw its second celebrity revealed in just two days!

On Saturday, Chandelier became the first contestant to be voted off the programme.

Sunday night saw the remaining half of the 12 new characters making their debut, with Bagpipes, Rockhopper, Poodle, Panda, Snow Leopard and Traffic Cone all singing.

Rockhopper, Snow Leopard and Bagpipes ended up in the bottom three after the studio audience cast their votes and the judging panel decided that it was Snow Leopard would lose their spot in the competition.

But who was behind the mask?

Who is Snow Leopard in The Masked Singer?

Getty Images Broadcaster and presenter Gloria Hunniford was revealed to be behind the mask

Snow Leopard was revealed to be presenter and broadcaster Gloria Hunniford, correctly guessed by judge Jonathan Ross!

Gloria said that it had been "very, very hard" to keep her part in the show a secret.

She said her family, particularly her grandchildren, will be surprised she took part.

Gloria added that she loved the character and the costume which helped her to perform.

"I think when you are hiding behind the costume it does take away some of the nerves. The biggest nerves that I had was the fact that I couldn't see where I was going," she said.

