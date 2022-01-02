France bans plastic packaging for most fruit and vegetables

Getty Images The ban could prevent a billion items of single-use plastics being used every year

France has brought in a new law which bans plastic packaging on most fruit and vegetables.

Cucumbers, lemons and oranges are among the 30 varieties banned from being wrapped in plastic, however larger packs as well as chopped or processed fruit will not have to follow the new rule.

More than a third of fruit and vegetable products in France are thought to be sold in plastic wrapping, and the French government believes that the ban could prevent a billion items of single-use plastics being used every year.

French president Emmanuel Macron called the ban "a real revolution" and said it showed the country's commitment to phase out single-use plastics by 2040.

The new law forms part of a larger plan by the French government that will see plastics slowly eased out in many industries.

Last year, the country banned plastic straws, cups and cutlery, as well as polystyrene takeaway boxes.

And later this year the country will see fast-food restaurants no longer able to offer free plastic toys, and public spaces forced to provide water fountains to help reduce the use of plastic bottles.

Several other European countries have announced similar bans in recent months as they pursue commitments made at the recent COP26 conference in Glasgow.

Spain will introduce a ban on the sale of fruit and vegetables in plastic packaging from 2023 and here in the UK, the government announced plans to ban items including single-use plastic cutlery, plates and polystyrene cups in England as part of their "war on plastic".

