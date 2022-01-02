The Masked Singer: Chandelier becomes first celebrity contestant revealed

PA Media Chandelier became the first celebrity to leave series three of the Masked Singer

The Masked Singer is back on our screens and the first celebrity contestant of the new series has been revealed!

Half of the 12 new characters made their debut on Saturday night, with Mushroom, Robobunny, Lionfish, Firework, Doughnuts and Chandelier all singing.

The contestants who ended up in the bottom three were Mushroom, Chandelier and Firework - and judges Mo Gilligan, Rita Ora, Davina McCall and Jonathan Ross decided that it was Chandelier who didn't light up the room with their performance as they became the first contestant to be unmasked.

But just who was behind the mask?

Who is Chandelier in The Masked Singer?

Getty Images Heather Small, lead singer of the 1990s band M People, was revealed to be the Chandelier!

Chandelier was revealed to be Heather Small, lead singer of the 1990s band M People.

Heather said she decided to take part in the show after seeing fellow singer Gabrielle and last year's winner Joss Stone (aka Sausage) saying how much fun it was.

The remaining new characters - Bagpipes, Rockhopper, Poodle, Panda, Snow Leopard and Traffic Cone - will all sing for the first time on Sunday.

Should Chandelier have gone? Who's been your favourite contestant so far? Let us know in the comments below!