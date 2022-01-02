play
Covid: Face masks to return to secondary school classrooms in England

Last updated at 07:54
Masks in schoolOLI SCARFF

Secondary school pupils in England will once again have to wear face masks in the classroom to help reduce the spread of the Omicron variant.

The government said the recommendations will be temporary, and will be reviewed again on 26 January.

The announcement comes ahead of most pupils in the UK returning to school next week after the Christmas break.

Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi said the reintroduction of face masks in the classroom would "maximise the number of children in school".

He added: "The prime minister and I have been clear that education is our number one priority. These measures will bolster our support to schools as we do everything in our power to minimise disruption."

Masks in schoolOLI SCARFF

Headteachers also supported the latest move.

Geoff Barton, the head of the Association of School and College Leaders, said: "While there are obvious drawbacks to the use of face coverings in classrooms, it is clear that the Omicron variant poses a very significant additional risk to education with the potential for further widespread disruption of schools.

"It is absolutely essential that everything possible is done to reduce transmission and ensure that children remain in school."

Face masks are already recommended in communal areas in England's schools for pupils in Year 7 and above.

In Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, face masks are already recommended for pupils in classrooms.

The government also announced that it would be providing 7,000 air cleaning units to schools and colleges to improve ventilation in classrooms, for example when windows cannot be opened.

  • NO

  • No! I hate this in my school most of the teachers won't give you mask breaks in a 100 minute lesson

  • where I am we were already wearing masks everywhere at school.

  • what about primary😢it’s not safe in my school! 😭 if this is gonna be the case I want schools too shut. Cases are really high and schools going back will cause them to rise even more😢the government need to either shut schools or mask primary kids! Until then I will wear mine even though I don’t have too and I will encourage everyone in primary to wear one I think over 6 are capable of wearing one

  • No! I understand why it has to be done, but most kids in my school have already had covid, meaning they will have some immunity.

    This disables and minimises classroom learning as we can not easily interact with the teacher and they will be hard to understand. It’s going to be very difficult and annoying for everyone.

    I know people in primary want to be allowed to wear masks as well, and I definitely think they should be given the option if that would make them feel safer, but it shouldn’t be mandatory as this would disrupt their education.

  • My school has been wearing face masks for a while.

  • Are they sure we are the ones who are spreading it?

  • Ok they need to mask primary kids now. Even France has changed it! at least my school requires year 3 and up to wear a mask! it’s not right that primary don’t need one if they are highest rates! try and wear one in primary school. We need cases to go down😢

  • I guess it’s ok but we already get a detention if we forget a face covering

  • I am a bit sad that we have to wear face masks in the classroom as well but to be honest it's for the better. I think if they didn't make this rule, omicron cases would just be rising even more.

  • No! We had to do this before half term as well :(

