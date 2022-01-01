January transfer window 2022: Who's on the move?

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA Newcastle are expected to be big spenders following their recent takeover. Here, Yasir Al-Rumayyan, the chairman and owner of Newcastle United, celebrates with co-owner Mehrdad Ghodoussi during the game against Spurs

It's official! The January transfer window is now open - and that means football fans everywhere are asking the question: Who will my club sign?

It's a time when clubs throughout Europe can sign players to help them win trophies, gain promotion or perhaps escape the dreaded relegation.

This January, everyone is talking about Newcastle after their recent takeover made them one of the richest clubs in the world.

They have been linked to many players as they bid to avoid relegation from the Premier League, but there are many other teams who are also looking to improve their squads.

Here, Newsround looks at five players who have been linked with a January transfer move.

Kieran Trippier

You may remember the defender starring for England in Euro 2020. The 31-year-old now plays in Spain with Atletico Madrid but is the number one target for Newcastle manager Eddie Howe.

Trippier, who once played under Howe at Burnley, has a release clause in his contract, which means Newcastle could sign him if they pay the £34 million fee.

Anthony Martial

It's been a season to forget for the Manchester United forward, and he's already told the club he wants to leave after making just two Premier League starts this season.

He has been linked with Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Arsenal and, of course, Newcastle.

Stina Blackstenius

The transfer window is also open in the Women's Super League, and Swedish forward Stina Blackstenius is in demand as her contract with BK Hacken runs out this month.

Manchester United were linked with Stina in the summer and are favourites to make a move.

Frenkie de Jong

The transfer window is open throughout Europe, and Barcelona could be one of the clubs selling players to help with their financial problems. They already sold superstar Lionel Messi in the summer.

De Jong is a Dutch international and one of the best players at the club. Manchester United and Paris St Germain have both been linked with him in the past, although they would need to pay a huge fee.

Ben Brereton Diaz

The Blackburn striker has been one of the best players in the Championship so far, scoring an impressive 20 goals in the first half of the season.

The Chile international has been linked with a move to Leeds, who are managed by former Chile boss Marcelo Bielsa. Leeds have struggled with injuries this season and will be looking to strengthen their squad.

