Colorado wildfires: People evacuated as fires spread

Thousands of people have been evacuated from their homes as wildfires spread through the US state of Colorado.

Hundreds of homes were destroyed by the fires and around 30,000 people in the towns of Louisville and Superior were told to leave their homes on Thursday.

A state of emergency has been declared by the governor of Colorado so that they can access funds to support the emergency response and help people affected.

While previous fires in Colorado have been in rural areas, these latest blazes are in towns.

Firefighters in Colorado are working hard to keep people safe

The fires are believed to have been started by a combination of fallen power lines and winds of up to 100 mph which caused the fire to spread.

A historic drought - which means there has not been enough rain for a long time - has made it more difficult for emergency services to tackle the fires.

Colorado has been experiencing extreme droughts in recent years. The warmer and drier conditions increase a risk of wildfires starting.

In 2021 there were wildfires in Greece, Turkey and even in the polar regions of Siberia.

Scientists say climate change is a factor in extreme weather events, such as these.