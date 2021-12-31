play
Watch Newsround

Colorado wildfires: People evacuated as fires spread

Last updated at 09:27
comments
View Comments
A fireman stands before a wildfire in ColoradoGetty Images

Thousands of people have been evacuated from their homes as wildfires spread through the US state of Colorado.

Hundreds of homes were destroyed by the fires and around 30,000 people in the towns of Louisville and Superior were told to leave their homes on Thursday.

A state of emergency has been declared by the governor of Colorado so that they can access funds to support the emergency response and help people affected.

While previous fires in Colorado have been in rural areas, these latest blazes are in towns.

A Louisville Fire Protection District vehicle races to another hotspotGetty Images
Firefighters in Colorado are working hard to keep people safe

The fires are believed to have been started by a combination of fallen power lines and winds of up to 100 mph which caused the fire to spread.

A historic drought - which means there has not been enough rain for a long time - has made it more difficult for emergency services to tackle the fires.

Colorado has been experiencing extreme droughts in recent years. The warmer and drier conditions increase a risk of wildfires starting.

In 2021 there were wildfires in Greece, Turkey and even in the polar regions of Siberia.

Scientists say climate change is a factor in extreme weather events, such as these.

More like this

What is climate change?

Climate change: What is it and why is everyone talking about it?

sad girl looking at phone

Advice if you're upset by the news

mural that reads 'climate is changing'

COP26: What deal has been made at the climate change conference in Glasgow?

Your Comments

Join the conversation

0 comments

Top Stories

Romanian children dressed up as bears

How do people celebrate New Year around the world?

Txai Surui, Sky Brown, Bukayo Saka
play
2:26

Take a look back at 2021 on Newsround!

Dinosaur footprint in Penarth

Footprints on Welsh beach made by dinosaurs 200 million years ago

comments
Newsround Home