Elon Musk: Who decides what can get launched into space?

Elon Musk says that his Starlink satellite internet project isn't taking up too much room in space.

It comes after the head of the European Space Agency claimed that Mr Musk was "making the rules" for the space industry, and after China complained that its space station was forced to avoid Starlink satellites.

Speaking to the Financial Times newspaper, Elon Musk said that there is room for "tens of billions" of satellites in orbits close to earth. "Space is just extremely enormous, and satellites are very tiny," Mr Musk said in the interview.

But what are the rules for what can be launched into Space, and who makes them?

Who can launch things into space?

Until recently, there was only really one answer to this - countries themselves. For most of the time humans have been launching satellites and people into orbit, it was only the space agencies of countries or groups of countries that had the know-how and money to do it.

In recent years, private companies like Elon Musk's Space X and Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin have taken on a larger role in space, and the amount of objects being sent to orbit is increasing every year. For some countries and space agencies around the world, that is a problem.

What are the rules for launching into space?

Getty Images Astronomers worry about light pollution from low Earth-orbit satellites

Space travel is governed by international treaty and by the laws of individual countries.

An international treaty is a binding agreement between countries. In the case of space, it is the Outer Space Treaty, first signed in 1967, which is the most important. It says that individual countries are responsible for the activities of governments and private companies in space.

But the Outer Space Treaty doesn't cover everything to do with space. For example, it is not clear whether space debris is covered by any part of international law.

In the case of Elon Musk's Starlink, it was the Federal Communications Commission in the US that gave SpaceX permission to launch thousands of Starlink satellites.

So why is there disagreement now over Starlink?

EPA/Peter Komka Hungary Out Long-exposure images were used to produce this shot of Starlink satellites passing over Hungary

There were a number of concerns expressed about Starlink. Some scientists are concerned that having such a huge number of objects in space will make it difficult to see other objects in the night sky. In response, Elon Musk said that he had asked Space X scientists to make the satellites less shiny.

But it is the concern about whether Starlink poses a danger to other objects in space, which is the biggest issue right now. China said that its space station had two "close encounters" with Starlink satellites earlier this year.

The European Space Agency is worried that by launching so many satellites at once, Elon Musk is crowding out room for other satellites.

Elon Musk's argument is that space is so large that these problems can be easily overcome. He says that "a couple of thousand satellites is nothing. It's like, hey, here's a couple of thousand of cars on Earth - it's nothing."