The Voice Kids UK 2021: Who won this competition this year?

ITV

There were 16 finalists hoping to win the all important Voice Kids prize, but in the end it was Torrin who was named the winner of the competition.

The 14-year-old from Oxfordshire was chosen after receiving the most votes from the show's virtual audience.

She was part of Melanie C's team, and gave the former spice girl a victory in her very first year of being a judge on the show.

The new series was shown over three episodes from Monday to Wednesday this week.

The final saw saw sixteen acts from the blind auditions take part in a series of battles, before four went head-to-head in the final.

ITV Aishling, Savannah, Torrin and Leo became the final four

After each battle that team's coach picked one act to go through to the final round, where the top four acts performed one last time for audience votes.

The show was filmed without a studio audience for the second year in a row and so featured a virtual one made up on families tuning in from home.

This meant it was up to the public to choose their winner.

ITV Judges Will.i.am, Melanie C, Pixie Lott, and McFly singer Danny all made their choice of who they wanted to go through to the final

What happened in the battles? On Team Melanie: Torrin was up against 13-year-old Fiona, 14-year-old Ndana and 10-year-old Mila as they belted out Proud Mary. On Team Will: Leo beat off the competition from 12-year-old Angel, 14-year-old Tino and 13-year-old Sienna for his place in the final four, singing Just The Way You Are by Bruno Mars. On Team Danny: Aishling won her battle against 11-year-old Joseph, 13-year-old Alby and 14-year-old Becky who performed Blackbird, a song by the Beatles. Finally, on Team Pixie, Savannah battled 11-year-old Eva, 13-year-old Emily and 11-year-old Michaela singing The Impossible Dream.

In the final sing off each finalist had to perform a Christmas song. Savannah sung O Holy Night, Leo rocked the stage with his own Christmas rap, and Aishling performed Last Christmas by Wham.

But it was Torrin's version of Auld Lang Syne that helped her seal the win.

After the result was revealed she said: "It just feels totally incredible and thank you for Melanie because I wouldn't be here without you."

The prize this year was a special family holiday to Disneyland Paris for its 30th Anniversary - but in the final host Emma Willis announced that the other three finalists would also be treated to a trip as well.

The kids weren't the only ones to get a surprise either!

Judge Melanie C had a visit from her Spice Girls bandmate Mel B during the show's final. She appeared virtually in the studio and said she had been supporting Mel C and Torrin.

Was Torrin your favourite, or did you expect someone else to win? Let us know in the comments below.